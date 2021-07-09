Ruston offers $10K to talented college graduates for them to return

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston is launching a new program to attract college graduates to return to the city or surrounding areas.

According to the city, on July 13, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. they will announce the details of the new program.

The city says this program is for all Louisiana Tech and Grambling graduates that have moved out of the area after graduation.

According to the city, they will offer $10,000 to graduates that move back to the Ruston area to get talented people back in the community.