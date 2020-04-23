Ruston nurse receives distinguished CFRN award

OAK BROOK, Il. – The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for board certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, announced today that Pafford Air One flight nurse Tonya Barnard, a Ruston resident, BSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, CCRN, CTRN, CPEN, TCRN, EMT-B, is the recipient of BCEN’s 2020 Distinguished CFRN Award.

The BCEN Executive Director, Janie Schumaker, MBN, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC says the BCEN is proud to honor Tonya for inspiring her Pafford Air One Colleagues.

The Certified Flight Registered Nurse (or CFRN), is held by nearly 4,500 RN’s and advanced practical nurses. and is a preferred national certification for flight team nurses and meets the Commision on Accreditation of Medical Transport System Requirements.

Pafford Air One Senior Vice President/Chief Operating Officer Keith Carter said, “Tonya worked extremely hard to become a flight nurse and since then she has not stopped. She has continued with an exemplary work ethic and is well admired and loved by her coworkers. I am so proud of her and thankful to have her as a leader for Pafford Air One.”

Since becoming an RN in 2010, Barnard has earned six nursing specialty certifications, including all five national emergency nursing credentials offered by BCEN and been a CFRN and a flight nurse since 2014.

Tonya says she loves flying and taking care of critical patients. She says that a nurse should always strive to learn more to take care of any patient to the best of their ability.

