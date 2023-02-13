RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After 46 years in business, Northside Furniture will say its final goodbye.

The establishment will host an auction with thousands of new items such as Serta, Lazy Boy, Coaster, Rustic Imports, Sunny Designs, Smith, Flexsteel, American Drew, Bassett, Steve Silver, Hammary, Home Elegance, Crestview, Largo, Jofran, Tartone, and many more.

This auction will take place online ending on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM. All sizes of bedroom sets, living room sets, mattresses, end tables, cocktail tables, sofa tables, pieces of art, recliners, foundations, dressers, and other items will be up for auction. For more pictures and instructions, you can visit the website at www.BonnetteAuctions.com or contact Barbara Bonnette at 318-443-6614.