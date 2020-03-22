Coronavirus Information

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker confirms Coronavirus cases

LINCOLN PARISH, La. – The Mayor of Ruston, Ronny Walker says they have just received word from the Louisiana Department of Health that there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln Parish.

The Mayor asks that you continue to practice social distancing and health safety precautions.

We will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

