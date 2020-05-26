Coronavirus Information

Ruston man killed in Lincoln Parish crash

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — A single-vehicle crash on Tuesday claimed the life of a Ruston man, according to Louisiana State Police Troop F.

LSP says that the crash happened just before 11 AM on LA Highway 3005 near LA Highway 563.

The investigation has revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Rakeem Hammock of Ruston, was heading west on Highway 3005 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle taveled off of the road and onto a private property where it struck a tree.

Hammock, who was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.

