Ruston man behind bars after robbing local Chase bank

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On June 7, the Ruston Police Department responded to a robbery in progress at a Chase bank in Ruston, La. around noon.

According to a press release, the suspect who was later identified as 22-year-old Karlterrion Williams entered the Chase bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

Williams left the scene with the undisclosed amount of money from the bank and was able to flee before officers arrived.

After a brief investigation, Williams was found in Grambling, La. later that evening. He has been charged and booked on one count of Simple Robbery.