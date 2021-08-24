Ruston man arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop at Delhi City Park

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday August 20, deputies with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic top on US Highway 80 at Delhi City Park, which led to the arrest of a Ruston man.

According to the release, 29-year-old Domoreal Gray of Ruston was driving a 2005 Chevy Tahoe at the time of the incident.

During the investigation, deputies discovered 200 Hydrocodone pills, and 51 Oxycodone pills.

Gray was arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center for one count of Possession with intent to distribute for Hydrocodone, and one count of Possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone.

Gray’s bond was set at $28,000.00