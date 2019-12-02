Authorities: Ruston man arrested for attempted murder, arson

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (Press Release) – (12/2/19) A Ruston man has been arrested for setting a house on fire with five people inside including children.

Terrence Barber, 47, turned himself in to authorities on Thanksgiving and was booked on five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Arson.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, November 26, the Ruston Fire Department requested the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) to determine the origin and cause of a house fire located in the 1600 block of Colonial Drive.

After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

SFM deputies learned Barber showed up at his estranged wife’s job earlier in the night before showing up to her home. Witnesses told deputies Barber started an argument before throwing a flammable liquid on his estranged wife and setting a fire inside the home. At the time of the fire, there were two adults and three children, ages 15, 6 and 3, inside. Everyone was able to escape unharmed.

Warrants were then obtained for Barber’s arrest in the case. Barber turned himself in authorities on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.