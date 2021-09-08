Ruston man arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday September 6 shortly before 9 a.m., an officer with the Ruston Police Department discovered a Chrysler 300 that matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in a shooting/battery complaint.

After officers eventually stopped the vehicle on the 100 block of South Bernard Street, the driver was revealed to be 28 year-old Sarnell Baldwin who was identified by the victim as the shooter.

When Baldwin exited the vehicle he was placed in handcuffs while officers searched the vehicle for the gun used in the shooting, but no weapon was located.

Sarnell Baldwin was arrested and transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on the following charges: