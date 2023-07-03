All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 9, 2023, the Ruston Police Department received a complaint about a shooting near Duncan Park on Arlington Street. According to reports, officers arrived at the residence and discovered a 13-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his right side.

Investigators were able to identify 19-year-old Jarell Dean as the alleged shooter. Dean was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder.