Ruston man arrested after pointing handgun at deputy, mimicking shooting

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Ruston man has been arrested after deputies say he pointed a handgun at one of them and mimicked firing it at the deputy.

On the night of September 16, 2020, deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office were executing a search warrant at the home of 65-year-old Michael Forney.

According to an arrest report, Forney told the deputies that there were firearms within the home. One of the deputies asks Forney where and he responded, “In my pocket. Why, do you want to see it?”

Deputies say that when as Forney made that statement, he reached into his pocket and pulled out a “deringer pistol”, pointed it at the deputy, said “Pow!” and made a “recoil-like” motion that mimicked as if he was shooting it at the deputy before quickly returning the pistol to his pocket.

The report states that Forney and the deputy were 8 to 10 feet apart when it occurred. It also states that another deputy and Forney’s wife were in the same room with Forney at the time while the arresting deputy and another deputy were in an adjacent room.

Forney was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where he was booked on one count of Aggravated Assault Upon a Police Officer. More charges are pending the results of the search warrant.