RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Early Saturday morning, 31-year-old Timothy L. Gray was stopped by police around 5:30 AM. Authorities believed Gray matched the description of a man committing car burglaries in the area. Gray admitted to having a large knife in his pocket. An officer confiscated the knife while Gray had his hands on the hood of a patrol car.

When the officer went to place the knife in the patrol car, Gray allegedly took a small package filled with a white substance out of his pocket, placed it in his mouth, and swallowed it. Gray was taken to the North Louisiana Medical Center, where he had to vomit to retrieve the package. Gray refused to identify the substance.

The package will be taken to the North Louisiana Crime Lab for analysis to determine the substance that could bring additional charges. Gray was booked at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center for Obstruction of Justice and Resisting an Officer and his bail has been set at $2,500.