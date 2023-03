RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Library will host a book signing for speaker and author Kimber Hanchey-Ogden, the founder of Team Seth Foundation for Traumatic Brain Injury Awareness.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Lincoln Parish Library

This event will take place at 910 North Trenton Street in the Ruston, La area from 2:00 PM through 4:00 PM.