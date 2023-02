RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 18, 2023, With the use of quilts and other artifacts, Carolyn Williams will be sharing her family’s history from the era of slavery at the Ruston Lincoln Parish Library during black history month.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Lincoln Parish Library

This event will be held in the event center at 3:00 PM and all library programs are free to the community.