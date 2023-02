RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Library will host a Community Garage Sale from 8:00 AM through 12:00 PM.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Lincoln Parish Library

This event will take place at the Lincoln Parish Event Center. For more information, contact Kacey Richard at 318-513-5516 or by email at Krichard@mylol.org.