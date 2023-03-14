RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 16, 2023, the Ruston Lincoln Parish Library will host a Celtic Music Experience featuring Lady Chops and Amanda Roberts.
The event will take place at the Library Events Center at 6 PM.
