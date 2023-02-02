RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, at 6:00 PM, the Lincoln Parish Library will host a free book talk with Lana Harper.
You can register today at https://libraryc.org/mylpl/22737/register to attend the event.
by: Latrisha Parker
