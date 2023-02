RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, at 3:00 PM, in the lobby of the Chamber office, participants will have the opportunity to join the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce to support Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to Gulf.

Photo courtesy of Ruston-Lincoln Chamber

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce is giving local business leaders the chance to interact with the Girl Scouts and support the beginning of their annual cookie season.