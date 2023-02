RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, join the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce for the Executive Speakers Series event, sponsored by Origin Bank. This event will start from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

This event aims to deliver information and opportunities for networking with state and local business leaders. The guest speaker will be Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry. You can register at http://bit.ly/3Xhq6Px.