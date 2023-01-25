RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Chamber Awards Banquet. All recipients will be honored at the banquet, and the event will be held at the Ruston Civic Center.

The 2022 Chamber Award winners are:

Robert E. Russ Award – Ronny & Danny Graham

Business of the Year –Ruston Regional Specialty Hospital

Young Business Leader of the Year – Bradley Walker

Ambassador of the Year – Oliver Neal

Awards from the community partners include:

Bill Best Humanitarian Award from the Rotary Club of Ruston – Stephanie Matthews

Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year from the Kiwanis of Ruston – Randy Williams

Outstanding Firefighter of the Year from the Kiwanis of Ruston – Jamall Jenkins

Outstanding Educator from the Kiwanis of Ruston – Lindsay Heard

Betty Robbins Volunteer Award from the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston– Tami Alexander

Hospitality Award from Experience Ruston – Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering

To learn more about the awards visit the website https://bit.ly/3X9qz7h.

Tickets are available at rustonlincoln.org.