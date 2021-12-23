Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce announces their Young Business Leader of the Year recipient

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced that Jeff Miller has been chosen as their 2021 Young Business Leader of the Year recipient.

Miller is the Director of Teen Development for the Boys and Girls Club of NLA, and has worked for the Boys and Girls Club for 19 years.

In a statement provided on Facebook, the Chamber stated “Jeff goes out of his way to make sure the youth of this community have an opportunity to experience things that may not be available to them in any other forum. His influences have steered many of the club’s teens toward higher education.”

The award will be presented at the Chamber’s 102nd annual banquet on January 25, 2022 at the Ruston Civic Center. Tickets for the event for Chamber members are $50 per person, or $400 for a table of 8.

For non-members, tickets are $55 per person or $440 per table. Reservations can be made here.

