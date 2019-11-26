Ruston homicide took multi-parish effort

Garret Carreira, 50 years old, is behind bars this evening for stabbing 36-year-old Joshua Tibbs to death. Police say Carreira was in a police chase this morning at 8:45 am and less than an hour later they detained the suspect. Richland Parish deputies say they caught up with him just south of Rayville on LA 425 near Company Farm road.

Police say the original crime happened on East California Avenue in Ruston around 4:45 am Sunday morning. In a different police chase, Ruston officers pulled over a car on Highway 80 East. That vehicle pursuit was terminated in the parking lot of a business on East Georgia Avenue and everyone in the vehicle was detained.

Tibbs was also in the vehicle found suffering from a stab wound. Officers and Detectives responded to this location and located a number of witnesses and physical evidence. Tibbs was transported to the Louisiana Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. Carreria is still in custody in Richland Parish for possession of a stolen license plate, aggravated flight from an officer, and trespassing. Ruston police will also charge him with one count of 2nd degree murder. This investigation is still active and ongoing.