RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just on Sunday, a freight train derailed in Western Montana, and earlier in February, a freight train derailed in Ohio, carrying hazardous materials. The recent train derailments in the country may prompt a question for residents in ArkLaMiss: Are there any emergency plans of action if this happens locally?

The Ruston Fire Department is one of many local fire departments in the ArkLaMiss. Chief Chris Womack shared that because they are a small department with many other tasks in the area, they will seek help from neighbors, and the response eventually becomes regional.

We’ve had some training; we are a small department so we will be overwhelmed initially. So you train and you prepare; the first problem would be staffing. After that it would be a regional response, we would call on our neighbors and after that the state police would take over the hazordous material incidents. Chief Chris Womack, Ruston Fire Department

Chief Womack also briefly discussed hazardous materials relating to train derailments.