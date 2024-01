RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you are looking for healthier food options in 2024, look no further than the Ruston Farmers Market.

The market offers farm fresh meats, and vegetables from right in the area. You’ll find everything you need from eggs, beef, radishes, and fresh baked king cake, and much more.

The market is located at 220 East Mississippi Avenue every Saturday, 9am-1pm.