RUSTON, La. ( KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM, Ruston Farmer Market will host a cookie demonstration by Second Round Bakery. They will make their well-known Straight Up chocolate chip cookies.

They will go over each step and have samples of the finished product. They will also be selling take-and-make cookie jars, which are ideal for holiday gifts.

Photo Courtesy Ruston Farmer Market

The Ruston Farmers Market is open from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM and it is located at 220 East Mississippi Avenue in Ruston, La.