RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Ruston Culture District will host a holiday sing-along at 6:30 PM at Railroad Park.
The choirs from the community will come out and help with the sing-along.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
Photo courtesy of Ruston Cultural District
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Ruston Culture District will host a holiday sing-along at 6:30 PM at Railroad Park.
The choirs from the community will come out and help with the sing-along.