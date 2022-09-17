RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Cultural District is hosting the Bulldog Project Auction on September 29, 2022, from 6:30 PM to 8 PM. The event will take place in Ruston, La. at the Davison Athletic Complex.

The auction will include live music, refreshments, a live auction of seven of the original bulldog project statues and a silent auction of 20 small bulldog statues. The silent auction is from 6:30 PM to 8 PM and the live auction will begin at 7 PM.

Tickets are $50 a person and include access to both the silent and live auctions, live music and refreshments.

For tickets and more details on this event, visit https://bulldogauction.eventbrite.com.