RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Community Theatre will present “Elf” the musical, Thursday, December 1, 2022, through Sunday, December 4, 2022. The show will take place at the Dixie Center for the Arts, located at 212 North Vienna Street, Ruston, LA 71270.

Tickets are $20 for adults and seniors and $10 for students. For more information, visit www.rctruston.org/tickets .