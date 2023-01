RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Ruston Community Theater will host an Alice in Wonderland play. Lewis Carroll’s beloved tales serve as the inspiration for the plays written by Anne Coulter Martens.

Photo courtesy of Ruston Community Theater

This event will be held at the Dixie Center for the Arts from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.