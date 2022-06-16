Photo by Jerry Bryd of the LHSAA Class 5A District 2 track meet at ULM’s Brown Stadium

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The LHSAA Class 5A District 2 took place Wednesday April 20th, 2022 at University of Louisiana at Monroe Brown Stadium for track and field athletes to compete and qualify for regionals which takes place between April 25th-29th for the top four finishers to advance to the state championships.

Highlights of the track meet starting with the 4X100 Relay event, Ouachita came into the District 2-5A Meet with the best 5A time in the state with a 41.84. Ruston left Brown Stadium with the best 5A time in the state, winning the district championship with a 41.76. Ouachita was second with a 42.07.

Second highlight of the track meet where the triple jump event consisted of two athletes who are the #1 and #2 in the nation. The only district meet to have both the No.1 and No. 2 compete in the same event.

Ruston’s Brandon Green, the nation’s No.1 triple Jumper, and Ouachita’s Jeremy Nelson, the No. 2 triple jumper in the nation, was a moment to see at the meet. Both of Green’s first two jumps were 48-4.4 and 48-10. Nelson jumped 46’8 on his first attempt and fouled on his second. On his third jump, Nelson improved to 47-7. Green, who had the lead, passed on his third attempt.

Later on the event the first jump in the finals, Nelson took the lead jumping 49-8. The lead was cut short as for Nelson as Green immediately answered with a 50-7. Nelson decided to pass on his final two attempts of the competition. Green did the same.

The two triple jumpers will meet again this time next in Natchitoches for the Class 5A Region 1 meet for round two for the road to the state championships.

“It’s great,” Green said. “It’s motivational to have the nation’s best in the same district. We’ve competed against each other all year.”

“It’s good,” Nelson said. “You know down the road there is somebody better than you. You know you got to keep it up. You definitely want to win so you have to keep your competitive edge.”

Third highlight of the meet, Nelson Green’s nephew Ruston Bearcat Ean Outlet had a day in the field events. Outley came into the District 2-5A meet as the No. 2 seed, but left with a personal record and a district title. His best

Green and Nelson also ran a leg on their team’s 400 relay.

“We were talking about it all week,” Outley said. “Working on moving up, new pole, new steps. The main thing was run hard, plant, stay tall. I feel like I did everything except on that last jump where I missed 13-3, but I got next week when I try 14-0.”

Ruston won the District 2-5A Championship scoring 204 points. Host Ouachita finished second with 133 points. West Ouachita (79), Alexandria (68), West Monroe (52), and Pineville (47) rounded out the rest of the field.