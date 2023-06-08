RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Louisiana Anthology announces two new grant awards to support the program’s statewide humanities projects. The goal is to share Louisiana literature and culture with people in Louisiana and around the world, the Louisiana Anthology is an ongoing, collaborative initiative.

According to officials, this is a free online resource that provides online, public access to 230 authors and 9 plus million words compiled to date. Over 500 episodes of the Louisiana Anthology podcast have been released for more than ten years and are accessible on more than 30 platforms, have been released to date.

There are more than 1400 recipes from traditional and historical Louisiana culinary artists in the Louisiana Anthology Cookbook blog. Their website offers free lesson plans for K–12 teachers that can be downloaded, as well as a sizable collection of historical and cultural maps of Louisiana.

In May 2023, the Louisiana Anthology received a grant of $5,000 to cover the cost of administrative services for the humanities-based nonprofit organization. The funds for the 2023 Louisiana Culture Care Fund Grant has been provided by the State of Louisiana and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

Another grant of $500 was funded by the Ruston Walmart Store #23 on April 23. The funds will be used for expenses related to the Louisiana Anthology podcast and website.