RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the City Ruston and Lincoln Parish will kick off its six-week holiday season. The holiday events and activities will continue weekly through December 22, 2023, for residents and visitors to enjoy.

The holidays are a busy and exciting season for our destination. We consistently see a spike in visitor traffic to Ruston and Lincoln Parish during this time of year, especially in our downtown district. Amanda Carrier, President and CEO of Experience Ruston

Downtown Ruston saw more than 18,000 visitors during last year’s six-week holiday season, accounting for an impressive 20% of the district’s annual visitation.

For the full list of holiday events, you can visit http://www.rustonlincoln.com/holidays.