Rural hospitals get COVID-19 vaccines; Second dose coming in the next few weeks

UNION PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) — Rural hospitals like Union General Hospital in Farmerville have less staff compared to bigger hospitals in major cities. However, despite not being a big healthcare provider, they’re still getting access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I do admit that I was a little hesitant at first, I just tried to educate myself as best as possible. I felt by that time I did feel very confident in receiving the vaccine and very blessed to get it because there are so many people that can’t,” said Darra Jung, RN Director of Nursing at Union General Hospital.

When we asked about any potential side effects, they said there really wasn’t any.

“I actually had less arm soreness than the flu. I had more soreness with the flu vaccine than COVID,” said Jung.

“We received 15 vials which means we should’ve been able to inoculate 75 individuals, but we realized an extra dose in a few vials so we were able to vaccinate 80 individuals,” said Julie Duty, Hippa Privacy Compliance Officer, and Quality Director.

“We are so blessed to receive the vaccine because even though we’re a small hospital, we’re still having to take care of COVID patients so our staff is very much exposed just like everyone else in the big hospitals,” said Jung.

Once the vaccine was given, the hospital had to register who got the vaccine for the next step in the process of completing the dose.

“That automatically puts the stock of when we get it keyed in links and they’re gonna trigger for us to send a shipment of the same amount,” said Duty.

Union General Hospital says they’re expecting the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to come in the next few weeks.

The hospital says they encourage their employees to register on V Safe, which is an app that tracks your side effects after receiving the vaccine, also saying they’ve had good responses from employees with limited side effects.