CROWVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The small community of Crowville, Louisiana, has one corner store, one restaurant and one dollar store but no grocery store.

Before last summer, residents who wanted fresh fruits and vegetables had to travel to neighboring Winnsboro. Thanks to a group of passionate community leaders, the local Dollar General now features a produce section.

Friends of Crowville started in 2021 with an initiative trying to introduce healthier alternatives in rural areas especially in Crowville in Franklin Parish. Nick Poulos, Friends of Crowville

Residents said the lack of access to healthy foods was their number one health challenge. Luckily a group called Friends of Crowville organized a campaign to petition the Dollar General in the village to stock fresh produce and healthy snack options at the store.

“The local dollar general here in Crowville once they implemented the plan to bring in fruits and vegetables it has been extremely successful, and their shelves are usually bare every two days. Nick Poulos, Friends of Crowville

Now that the store features healthier options, LSU AgCenter nutrition agent Quincy Vidrine worked with its manager and Friends of Crowville to implement the AgCenter’s new Geaux Shop Healthy program. The program highlights healthy options and provides shoppers with nutritious recipes and money-saving shopping tips.