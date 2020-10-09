Runaway Juvenile: Dennis Lawrence

Officials with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate a runaway juvenile.

Authorities say they’re looking for Dennis Lawrence, age 16.

Lawrence was last seen in the Calhoun-Eros area on Oct. 6. He is described as a white male, 6 feet tall weighing approximately 185 lbs.

He has brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not available.

If you have any information regarding Dennis Lawrence’s whereabouts, you’re asking to contact OPSO at 318-329-1200.