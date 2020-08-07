Runaway Juvenile Alert

MONROE, La. (Press Release) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to locate Faith Thomas, age 16 of Monroe. 

Faith has been reported as a runaway, last seen at her Monroe residence on August 3, 2020.

She is described as a Black female, 5’-4” tall and weighing 130 lbs. 

She has dark hair with long extensions & braids. 

Faith may be in the Delhi area.

Anyone with any information as to the location of Faith Thomas is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.

