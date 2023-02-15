RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation in partnership with Creative Exchange, will host an Acrylic Painting with Artist Linda Moss. This will give participants the chance to learn some fundamentals of color theory and how to use acrylic paint while working with a constrained color palette.

Photo courtesy of The Ross Lynn Charitable Foundation

This event will take place at 112 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA from 9:00 AM through 4:00 PM and light Refreshments will be provided.

You can register for the class at https://form.jotform.com/230324933409049.