Ronnie Thomas Sr. of D&D Cleaners has passed away

CALHOUN, La. (Press Release) Funeral services celebrating the life of Ronnie Dale Thomas, Sr., 57, of Calhoun, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA.

Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA. Mr. Thomas died December 23, 2019, at his residence.

Ronnie was an owner and operator of D&D Cleaners for 26 years.

He and his longtime friend and business partner, Pat Thomas, grew their business from a little washeteria to one of the major dry cleaners in the area. When he was greeting his customers as they walked in the cleaners his gift of gab endeared him to most of them.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, J. W. and Rachel Thomas; brother, Greg; mothers-in-law, Connie Graham and Ellen Austin; and grandfather-in-law, Steve McMahon.

Survivors include: his wife, Joann Thomas; children, Ronnie Thomas, Jr. and wife, Brittany, Jessica Mills and husband, Rick, Kasey Thomas, and Autumn Thomas; his bonus kids, Dylan Graham, Adrianna Shirley and husband, Cody, Nicole McMahon, Cody McMahon, Charlie Hemphill and wife, Ginger, Angela Maza and husband, Ray; longtime friend and business partner, Pat Thomas; siblings, Kim Williams and husband, L.C., Glen Thomas and wife, Cathy, Jimmy Hughes and wife, Cindy; sister,Dianne Griffen, Jerry Thomas and wife, Carolyn, and Martha Burnside and husband, Kermit; 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; special niece, Kristy Smith and husband, Bryan; with numerous other nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Steve Jordan, L. C. Williams, Carlos Johnson, J. L. Kane, Ronnie Thomas, Jr., Dylan Graham, Tabboris Snell, Coby McConathy and Glen Thomas.

Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.