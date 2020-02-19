Ronald McDonald house raises over $10K through Southern Living cook books

MONROE, LA (02/18/20) It’s the gift that keeps on giving; a recipe book that not only brings everyone to the table, but helps kids in need.

Each year, the Ronald McDonald house teams up with Dillard’s to sell Southern Living cook books to help children in need.

While the book is sold during the holiday season the recipes can be used all year round. Tuesday, they presented this years check, which brought in over 10,000 dollars for the home.

“Each year the book is different, each year the book is beautiful, and each year we have a tasting luncheon at the Ronald McDonald house so that everyone can be familiar with the recipes in the cookbook, so they will feel comfortable trying them and making them for Christmas. It’s very important to us, it helps us keep the house going, you know, a large two story building requires a lot of things, house guests that stay here require assistance and food” says Gloria Street, director of the Ronald McDonald house in Monroe.

This is a long lasting partnership, spanning the last few decades.