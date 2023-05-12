UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — May 10, 2023, marked four years since the death of Ronald Greene. In 2019, 49-year-old Ronald Greene died after an incident with the Louisiana State Police. Charges were filed against the five officers involved in the case.

Just in April, the five officers pleaded not guilty to the charges, and during that court date, some of the defendants’ lawyers motioned for bills of particulars. These motions were discussed on Friday’s court date, and hearing dates were set.

Today and throughout what’s happening here with these officers, their presence, their behavior, it’s a repeated in your face just like the last time. All I can say is we’re not going anywhere get use to use were here for the long haul no matter how long you take we’re here for the long haul. Mona Hardin, Ronald Greene’s mother

I just think it’s been very disrespectful to my family. Four years and we’re still waiting for justice to happen for Ronald Greene. We’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep moving until we see something real happen for Ronald Greene. Dinelle Hardin, Ronald Greene’s sister

The next hearing date is set for June 23, 2023. We will be sure to keep you updated as we learn more.