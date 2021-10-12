Rolling Hills Ministries brings thrift store to West Monroe



WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–Rolling Hills Ministries is set to open their first thrift store in West Monroe. The thrift store is located on 119 Julia street, and residents near and far will be able to shop and donate to those in need. Rolling Hills Ministries program director John Cowling says residents have been asking for a thrift store in the area for two years, and that he and the organization are proud to serve the community.

John Cowling, “We understand in an economy like we’re dealing with today, that people will have to afford other things, and we want families to be able to afford the clothes, the shoes, and being able to get their kids to school and not have to worry about taking care of their family with those items.”



The store is continuing to take donations as they prepare to open. The store opens Wednesday October 13, 2021. We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.