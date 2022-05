WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The roe city flag football league kicked off Sunday afternoon at Richwood high school. The league consist of locals of the northeast Louisiana areas

The league was started to help bring community members together and help prevent the crime rate in the summer time, teams will play every Sunday till the end of summer in august.

The league will also have end of the season awards includes offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and league M.V.P