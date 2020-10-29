Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Rodeo Finals at the Ike Hamilton Center start this weekend

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: LRCA Finals Rodeo

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The rodeo is back at the Ike Hamilton Center in West Monroe.

It’s Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy’s Association Finals are this Friday and Saturday night.

Organizers say the event is shielded to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Mask are required for entry, it’s limited seating, thee is hand sanitizer out.  So we are practicing COVID safe rules”, says Cassie Emerson.

The Finals start Friday, October 30th and finish up on Saturday October 31st.  The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the tickets are $20.00.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories