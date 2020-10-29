Rodeo Finals at the Ike Hamilton Center start this weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The rodeo is back at the Ike Hamilton Center in West Monroe.

It’s Louisiana Rodeo Cowboy’s Association Finals are this Friday and Saturday night.

Organizers say the event is shielded to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Mask are required for entry, it’s limited seating, thee is hand sanitizer out. So we are practicing COVID safe rules”, says Cassie Emerson.

The Finals start Friday, October 30th and finish up on Saturday October 31st. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and the tickets are $20.00.