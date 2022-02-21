WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Federal Food and Drug Administration has issued a public alert about potentially contaminated products from Family Dollar Stories in six states. According to the release, several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from January 1, 2021 until today from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee may be unsafe for consumers to use.

The FDA says the impacted stores originated from the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, that include a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated. According to the release, the FDA is working with the company to begin a voluntary recall of the affected products.

“Families rely on stores like Family Dollar for products such as food and medicine. They deserve products that are safe,” said Associate Commissioner for Regulatory Affairs Judith McMeekin, Pharm.D. “No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk. We will continue to work to protect consumers.”

The FDA says this alert covers FDA-regulated products like human foods, including dietary supplements; cosmetics, like baby oils, lipsticks, shampoos, baby wipes, and skincare products; animal foods, like kibble, pet treats, and wild bird seed; medical devices, like feminine hygiene products, surgical masks, contact lens cleaning solutions, bandages, and nasal care products; over-the-counter medications, like pain medications, eye drops, dental products, antacids, and other medications for adults and children.

The FDA says consumers are advised not to use any of the products listed above and contact the company regarding any impacted products. The FDA is also urging that all drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, and dietary supplements be discarded regardless of the packaging.

According to the FDA, food in non-permeable packaging, such as undamaged glass or all-metal cans, may be safe for use if thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The FDA is going one step further to urge that consumers wash their hands immediately after handling any products from the affected Family Dollar stores.

If you are concerned about any health related issued after purchasing any products from a Family Dollar, you should contact a healthcare professional immediately. The FDA warns that rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

WARNING: The information below these lines is graphic and could cause distress to those who read it. Please read with caution.

The FDA was alerted to the issues with the Family Dollar distribution facility in West Memphis, Arkansas in January 2022, and immediately began to investigate. According to the FDA, Family Dollar ceased distribution of products within days of the FDA inspection team’s arrival on-site and the inspection ended on February 11. The FDA investigators say they found live rodents, dead rodents in various states of decay, rodent feces and urine, evidence of gnawing, nesting and rodent odors throughout the facility, dead birds and bird droppings, and products stored in conditions that did not protect against contamination.

The FDA says they found more than 1,100 dead rodents in the facility following a fumigation in January 2022. They went on to say a review of the company’s internal records indicate the collection of more than 2,300 rodents between March 29 and September 17, 2021, demonstrating a history of infestation.