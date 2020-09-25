Rocky Branch Waterworks issues limited boil advisory

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Boil Advisory_289910076177270342

The Rocky Branch Waterworks has issued a limited boil advisory.

This advisory is now in effect for all customers North of intersection Laster Road & Hwy 143, including, LaDart Rd., Hwy 2, W. Port Union Rd., Cross Roads Loop, Rugg Circle and Pondee Road.

The system asks that you please boil your water for one (1) full minute before using.

Please call: 318-726-5477 or 318-372-5968 for information and updates.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories