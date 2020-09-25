Rocky Branch Waterworks issues limited boil advisory

The Rocky Branch Waterworks has issued a limited boil advisory.

This advisory is now in effect for all customers North of intersection Laster Road & Hwy 143, including, LaDart Rd., Hwy 2, W. Port Union Rd., Cross Roads Loop, Rugg Circle and Pondee Road.

The system asks that you please boil your water for one (1) full minute before using.

Please call: 318-726-5477 or 318-372-5968 for information and updates.

