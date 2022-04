Unknown Strangers

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 13, 2022, Rock 106 will present a red carpet premiere and cast panel on the Unknown Strangers production. The event will take place at the Strauss Theatre Center on 1300 Lamy Lane in Monroe, La.

The production will last from 5:30 PM to 10 PM. Fore more information, click here.