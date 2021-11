MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — This Friday, Rock 106 will begin their 19th annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive.

As part of the event, the station will be broadcasting live for 24 hours and will even be hosting live music from Hal Mayfield and the Velvet Cowboys and Hidden Tracks.

The Toy Drive is located at 1500 Tower Drive and will start on Friday December 3 at 2PM with live music beginning at 4 PM.