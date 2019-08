MONROE, La. (The News-Star) — (8/21/19) According to our partners at The News-Star, Robert Finley, a Winnsboro native, is going on the semifinals on “America’s Got Talent.”

The determination was broadcast live Wednesday night.

“Thank you so much, thank you, America!,” he said.

Judge Gabrielle Union told him not to change and to continue to be the brilliant performer he is.

