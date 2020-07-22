Robert E. Lee Junior High seeking community suggestions for renaming

Monroe, LA – According to the Renaming Committee, the Robert E. Lee Junior High School is set to be renamed and the committee is seeking community suggestions.

Names can be submitted at their website, www.mcschools.net, by email at leejunior@mcschools.net or you can submit your suggestion directly to a committee member.

The deadline to submit a name suggestion for the school is July 26, 2020.

Committee Members:

Marie Brown Ben Peters

Dr. Talitha Elliott Dr. Pamela Saulsberry

Donniel Hooter Stewart Shelby

Sandie Lollie Hilary Sirmon

Christine Michener David Sorrell

John Navarro Shelton Spivey

There is a Community Meeting Monday, July 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Robert E. Lee Junior High School’s Van Leigh Gymnasium.

The address is 1600 North 19th Street in Monroe.

During attendance, a request to speak form MUST be submitted and no forms will be accepted after 6:15 PM.

The committee says participants will be called by name to the floor to speak and all participants may only speak once. There is a 2-minute time limit to speak.

You can watch the community meeting at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW2gF1ABBSntgqBJeJPbPKw.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED