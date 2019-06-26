Road to Recovery: Caldwell inmates help community overcome storm damages

CLARKS, La (06/26/19)–As of this morning, Caldwell Parish still has more than seven hundred homes and businesses without out power from Sunday’s storm. Though all of the area was effected, Clarks was hit the worst. Three days after the storm hit–half of Clarks is still without power.



That’s why multiple companies have given an extra hand. “I hate to leave anybody out, but we’ve had a lot of different agencies come out and really help with this,” said Clay Bennett, Caldwell Sheriff.



The pastor at Clarks Baptist Church says this is the worst damage he has ever experienced.

” howling winds like we’ve never heard, we heard a crash, started smelling pine, the tree behind us, its top twisted off and fell down in between my van and carport, trapping us in the house,” said pastor Jack Mckeithen.



Pastor Mckeithen says a few locals have already begun to help put the church back together, including resetting the porch pillars.

“It was a real tragedy because there was so many things, but yet so many miracles,” said Pastor Mckeithen.



The sheriff’s office also responded by allowing Caldwell inmates to volunteer. Sheriff Clay Bennett says the inmates are helping cut down trees and move debris.



” We’re still unblocking roads and get trees off of houses at this point. For total clean up it’s going to be a little while,” said Sheriff Bennett.



Though it won’t be a short road to recovery, it’s not something Clarks can’t overcome.

“Makes you really proud to be a part of a community where everyone works together…and they was working together,” said Pastor Mckeithen.



Sheriff Clay Bennett says this type of unity is not unusual for Caldwell Parish residents.